Google Brings Kormo Jobs App In India To Help Connect Employees And Employers

Technology giant Google has recently confirmed that it is expanding its popular job matching platform, Kormo Jobs to India in an effort to help the Indian youth looking for jobs across various sectors. It will also take on the Microsoft-owned LinkedIn and other popular job-search platforms like Job, Naukri and the likes.

Also Read | IPhone 12 Camera To Have A Better Marquee Feature Than Google Pixel 4

What is Kormo jobs?

Kormo Jobs is an online job-matching and career development service. It was created with the help of Google's in-house Area 120 incubator. The app initially released in Bangladesh in 2018 and was soon launched in Indonesia the following year.

While Google is set to bring the full-fledged job search experience to India in the form of a standalone Android app, the company had already introduced a feature in its Google Pay app, where the Indian users had the ability to search for entry-level and white-collar jobs through a dedicated section called ‘Jobs Spot.’

Also Read | Google Maps Update Will Feature Enhanced Colours To Specify Locations; Read More

Google also stated earlier that several employers such as Zomato and Dunzo have used its Google Pay integration feature to post more than 2 million verified jobs on the service. And while that sounds like a massive number, the company hasn’t provided any data on the number of users who applied for the positions or were able to secure employment with any of these companies.

More features of Kormo jobs

Apart from searching for relevant jobs, users can also use the Kormo Jobs app to create a digital Curriculum Vitae (CV) by entering the requested details. In addition, users will also be able to develop a number of new skills. People can also use the app to find jobs recommended by the platform based on their profile and accordingly apply for the most suitable ones.

Also Read | Independence Day 2020: Google Doodle Celebrates Country's Musical Heritage

Regional Manager and Operations Lead at Kormo Jobs, Bickey Russell, has recently stated in a blog post that they will constantly work to introduce new features and jobs to the platform with further investments. He added that the current job scenario remains altered with the present pandemic situation, which had resulted in a demand shift to other services that require a certain set of skills and experience.

Russell further added that all the businesses have to go through the challenges during these difficult times, irrespective of their size, whereas the job seekers need to quickly adapt to this sudden shift.

Also Read | Google Search Upgrade Makes It Easier To Find Live Sports And TV Listings

Image credits: Google Play