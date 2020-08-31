Google Pay To Soon Enable Debit/credit Card Payments For Indian Users?

Google Pay (Formerly known as Google Tez) is evidently one of the prominent online payment systems in India. Google Pay or GPay as it is commonly regarded as has to some extent become a norm for people to carry out their day-to-day transactions. However, unlike the international version of the application, GPay in India does not allow users to carry out transactions based on stored debit/credit cards but relies on the UPI (Unified Payment Interface) system which allows users to link their bank accounts to the application. Now, Android Police has reported that Google Pay will be soon rolling out the card payment option in India.

Google Pay to roll out card payments

The option of paying with credit/debit cards in Googe Pay has not been made available for everyone just yet. However, some support pages have gone live on the application's website which reveals that as of now, only Axis Visa cards and SBI Visa credit and debit cardholders can carry out card payments on the applications. The settings mentioned to access in the support page has not been rolled out for everyone. However, users can check for the same by heading to Google Pay's setting and finding the 'Payment Methods'. The step-by-step guide to accessing GPay's card payment has been listed below -

Open Google Pay Head to Settings > Payment Methods > Add card Enter Card Details (card number, expiry date, CVV, cardholder's name, etc.) Tap Save and verify the card Enter the one-time password and then users will be able to carry out card payments through GPay

Image courtesy - Google Pay Play Store

Adding card to GPay will enable users to do the following -

Tap & Pay using NFC QR code-based payments Mobile recharges on GPay based on the third-party merchants

As of now, only limited users have been given the card payment option on Google Pay. It is expected that the feature will roll out for the majority of users. Android Police reports that since card details are sensitive in nature, all the details filled in by the user will be tokenized in order to preserve user's data during transactions.

