Co-WIN Registration Process: How To Get COVID Vaccine In India?

The Indian government is set to embark on its biggest vaccination drive. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the emergency use of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Serum Institute of India’s Covishield in the country. So, let us take a look at how to get COVID vaccine in India along with the Co-WIN portal registration process.

How to get COVID vaccine in India?

It is mandatory for every individual to register on the Co-WIN app to receive a vaccine. However, the app hasn't been rolled out by the government as it is still in development phase. Also, the Co-WIN registration process for the general public is yet to begin.

The first group of people to receive the COVID vaccines include the frontline healthcare workers. The registration data for these frontline healthcare workers will be uploaded by the authorities in bulk.

Co-WIN registration for the general public

Individuals will be finally able to register on the Co-WIN app once it is released on the Google Play and Apple App Store. The app will be available to download once it finally goes live. People who want to get themselves vaccinated will need to register on the app using the registration module found within the app.

Once the self-registration process is open to users, you will also be able to register for the vaccine through the Co-WIN website. The Indian government has developed a website for the COVID vaccine which can be accessed by clicking on the link here. Individuals will also be able to download the app once it is available.

Individuals should also note that both Google Play and Apple App Store are flooded with numerous fake apps that look similar to the Co-WIN app. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also issued a warning to the Indian citizens against downloading any such apps.

Covishield - a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine - has an efficacy of 70.42%, with interim safety and immunogenicity data of Phase-II/III trials submitted to the SEC. Covaxin - a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine - 22,500 participants vaccinated in Phase-III trials and was found to be safe as per the data available till date.

Image credits: hakannural | Unsplash