Coronavirus Pandemic: Microsoft Teams Gains 12 Mn Daily Active Users In A Single Week

Microsoft Corp’s Team chats and conferencing app gained more than 12 million daily users in just a week, making a 37.5% jump as the number of people working from home increased amid the coronavirus pandemic, international media reported citing a company official on March 18. Meanwhile, the deadly virus has infected 2,52,817 and killed 10,405 people amongst the people globally.

Microsoft Teams, which is a unified communication and collaboration platform, touched the figure of 44 million users on March 8, Microsoft revealed in a tweet. It added that the new figures make it more than double the figures it reported in November. The tech company said that Teams users grew from 32 million to 44 million in the period between March 11 and March 18 alone, as many more US companies asked employees to work from home.

Microsoft Teams' 44 million users have generated more than 900 million meeting minutes every day this week. As organizations adapt to remote work, here's how we're helping users stay connected. https://t.co/JsDuOaSYGG — Microsoft 365 (@Microsoft365) March 19, 2020

Satya Nadela, Microsoft’s chief executive in a virtual news conference reportedly said that as organisations around the world are changing the way they work in response to the COVID-19 situation, Microsoft is going to learn tremendous amounts. In a recent statement, Microsoft revealed that it was working on new features using artificial intelligence that allows several new features to make from home easier. According to reports, Microsoft recently rolled out new features to aid designed to help with people in telemedicine.

Bing launches coronavirus tracker

Meanwhile, the Microsoft Bing team launched a web portal on March 17 to track the global progress of coronavirus. According to reports, the website aggregates data from a variety of sources including the World Health Organisation, US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. The website provides up-to-date information on all the affected countries. It also features an interactive map that allows users to see a specific number of cases in the area they select. In addition, the newly launched portal also provides a range of articles published related to the topic.

