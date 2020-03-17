Microsoft Bing launches website to track coronavirus developments

The Microsoft Bing team recently launched a web portal to track the global progress of coronavirus. The new website comes as COVID-19 has gripped 162 nations, infecting 1,85,461 and killing nearly 7,332, international media reported. According to reports, the website aggregates data from a variety of sources including the World Health Organisation, US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Also features interactive map

The website provides up-to-date information on all the affected countries. It also features an interactive map that allows users to see a specific number of cases in the area they select. In addition, the newly launched portal also provides a range of articles published related to the topic.

This comes just two days after US President Donald Trump announced that Google had begun working on the COVID-19-related portal for US citizens. According to reports, Google's website is being built by Verily, a subsidiary of Alphabet focused on healthcare services. Talking about Google's portal, Trump said that more than 1,700 engineers were currently working on the website.

Meanwhile, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on March 17, released a statement that the court will be postponing the public hearings of the case Arbitral Award of 3 October 1899 (Guyana v Venezuela). The public hearings of the case were scheduled to be held between 23 March - 27 March 2020. The court based in Hague, Netherlands stated that new dates will be issued in due course.

In addition, Trump on March 17 said that the pandemic which has infected thousands and brought lives across countries to a standstill could end by July in the United States. The deadly virus has till now infected over 4727and killed nearly 93 across the American mainland. " So it seems to me that if we do a really good job... people are talking about July, August, something like that. So it could be right in that period of time where it, I say, it washes through,” he told White House reporters.

