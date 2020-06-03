Track Cyclone Nisarga In Your Mumbai Area On Skymet's Rain-tracker App 'Mumbai Rain: Live'

Tropical storm 'Cyclone Nisarga', which intensified into a "severe cyclonic storm" on Wednesday morning, is headed towards the Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts and is expected to make landfall in Alibag which is about 94 km from Mumbai. Section 144 of the CrPC has been issued in the city in view of the cyclone and the citizens are advised to stay at home because of heavy rainfall.

Ahead of the incoming Monsoon and right in time for Cyclone Nisarga, weather forecaster Skymet has recently launched a first-of-its-kind weather App dedicated only to Mumbai, called the 'Mumbai Rain: Live Weather App For Mumbaikars'. This app will help Mumbaikars with real-time temperatures, rainfall figures, relative humidity, and wind speed for the current and nearby locations to the users. Mumbai Rain app showcases weather data (maximum and minimum temperatures, rainfall figures, relative humidity, and wind speed) for all the major localities of Mumbai city.

The App provides detailed information on the extent of rainfall received in each locality of Mumbai:

Red alert issued for coastal districts in Maharashtra & Gujarat

Amit the IMD red alert for Maharashtra and Gujarat, Skymet Weather Founder and MD Jatin Singh told Republic TV that landfall is likely past 1 pm, with windspeeds reaching 100 kmph. He provided an analysis of the upcoming rainfall, raising how Mumbaikars are probably not used to compressed rain such as the kind cyclones bring in tandem with cyclonic winds:

The IMD has issued a red alert for at least seven coastal districts of Maharashtra, while several districts along Gujarat’s coast are also expecting heavy rainfall.

It is a "negotiable" cyclone

On Tuesday, IMD Chief M Mohapatra speaking to Republic TV said, "Nisarga's impact will be maximum over Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts and might impact adjoining districts like Palghar, Ratnagiri and a few districts of Gujarat. On its influence also, we are expecting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. So today we can have heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Konkan and tomorrow some places can have extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cms in 24 hours. In addition, we are expecting tidal waves of about one to two metres high above the astronomical tides."

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan joining the broadcast along with IMD Chief said that in disaster management terms, it is a "negotiable" cyclone and expected it to cause zero casualties in terms of life. He said that the force is ready because of the prior information provided by the IMD four days back and informed that multiple high-level meetings have also taken place to keep a track of the cyclone.

