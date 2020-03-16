The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Discovery Channel Steps Into Digital Content Streaming With Discovery Plus

Apps

Discovery is popular for its shows like Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and Man Vs Wild. They have released their movie app called Discovery Plus.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
discovery

India’s top and highly trusted real-life entertainment network, Discovery has finally stepped into the internet streaming business with Disney Plus. The makers have launched their streaming platform with the exclusive  D2Cstreaming app on March 13. The minds behind launching the Discovery Plus app thought that their platform could satiate the unmet need of a differentiated product offering premium real-life entertainment. The makers have also estimated to attract 25 million users of core TV infotainment channel across Tier I and Tier II towns. Read more about Discovery channel’s new internet streaming platform, Discovery Plus. 

Also Read | No Discovery Of Around 3000-tonne Gold Deposits In UP's Sonbhadra: Geological Survey Of India

Also Read | Kriti Sanon Shares Experience Of Filming 'Mimi', Calls It 'process Of Self-discovery'

Discovery Channel launches its streaming app called Discovery Plus

Reportedly, the makers are going to charge ₹ 299 per annum for the subscription but will also give a certain free limited access to its popular content from the Discovery library. They have also said that the Discovery Plus app has been developed and curated specifically for Indian users. Discovery plus service will provide thousands of hours of exclusive content across 40+ genres, including Science, Adventure, Food, and Lifestyle. Content will also be available in 8 different languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali & Marathi. Discovery Plus will also give Premium subscribers a large selection of never-seen-before Premium Discovery titles, must-watch documentaries, Indian originals, and exclusive content. 

Also Read | Honouring Unsung Heroes With Padma Awards Is In A Way Discovery Of India: VP Naidu

Discovery's popular show

Discovery is popular for its reality shows, Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. The Into The Wild fans can log on to the apps at 6:00 am on March 23 much before the television premiere which is at 8:00 pm. Discovery Plus will also feature exclusive videos including Behind The Scenes from the shows. 

Also Read | Man Vs Wild: PM Modi Enjoys 'first Vacation In 18 Years' As He Braves The Wilderness With Bear Grylls In Discovery's Special

Also Read | Strange Discovery In Astronaut's Bloodstream By NASA Scientists

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BMC
BMC CHIEF'S AWARENESS POST ON FB
Rahul
RAHUL GANDHI MISQUOTES HIMSELF
ED
ANIL AMBANI, NARESH GOYAL SUMMONED
church
CHURCH REMAINS OPEN AMID COVID-19
IPL
FRANCHISES SUSPEND TRAINING CAMPS
Kejriwal
DELHI CM KEJRIWAL REVIEWS MEASURES