Discovery Channel Steps Into Digital Content Streaming With Discovery Plus

India’s top and highly trusted real-life entertainment network, Discovery has finally stepped into the internet streaming business with Disney Plus. The makers have launched their streaming platform with the exclusive D2Cstreaming app on March 13. The minds behind launching the Discovery Plus app thought that their platform could satiate the unmet need of a differentiated product offering premium real-life entertainment. The makers have also estimated to attract 25 million users of core TV infotainment channel across Tier I and Tier II towns. Read more about Discovery channel’s new internet streaming platform, Discovery Plus.

Discovery Channel launches its streaming app called Discovery Plus

Reportedly, the makers are going to charge ₹ 299 per annum for the subscription but will also give a certain free limited access to its popular content from the Discovery library. They have also said that the Discovery Plus app has been developed and curated specifically for Indian users. Discovery plus service will provide thousands of hours of exclusive content across 40+ genres, including Science, Adventure, Food, and Lifestyle. Content will also be available in 8 different languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali & Marathi. Discovery Plus will also give Premium subscribers a large selection of never-seen-before Premium Discovery titles, must-watch documentaries, Indian originals, and exclusive content.

Discovery's popular show

Discovery is popular for its reality shows, Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. The Into The Wild fans can log on to the apps at 6:00 am on March 23 much before the television premiere which is at 8:00 pm. Discovery Plus will also feature exclusive videos including Behind The Scenes from the shows.

