Disney Plus Removed From Hotstar In Less Than 24 Hours In India

OTT platform Hotstar has removed Disney Plus branding from its site in less than 24 hours. Disney plus was made available on Hotstar recently and within 24 hours of its release in India, it was removed. Many Hotstar users complained that Disney plus content vanished after the company rolled out an update of the app. Hotstar logo is also reverted to its original state after it was changed with the addition of Disney plus.

Hotstar has explained through a spokesperson that a limited release of the beta version of Disney Plus Hotstar is currently being tested. This testing is being done with a small number of consumers. The full-fledged launch is expected to take place on March 29.

Popular shows like The Mandalorian, Marvel’s Hero Project and The World According to Jeff Goldblum were made available to users in India. This came as a surprise to the Indian viewers. The content that was made available is removed just as quickly. Many users took to Twitter to point out this change. This move has not been received well with Hotstar users who were excited to see new content on Disney Plus Hotstar.

A quick search on the android version of the app showed series like The Mandalorian but other major Disney+ originals were found to be missing from the app. This change is not only noticed on the app but the website has also made the changes. It seems that the audience will have to wait for a few more days as the official launch will take place on March 29.

The Disney Plus Hotstar premium subscription is available for the audience at the price of ₹299 for a month and ₹999 for a year. Viewers can also opt for Disney Plus Hotstar VIP plan. This plan is available at ₹365 for a year but many shows and movies will not be available on the VIP plan.