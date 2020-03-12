Richard E Grant Joins All-star Ensemble Cast Of Disney Plus Series 'Loki'

Richard E Grant, who played the role of Allegiant General Enric Pryde in the 2019 J.J Abrams directorial Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, has reportedly been roped in to play a significant role in the Disney Plus series based on Marvel's troublemaker Loki. The limited series features actor Tom Hiddleston in the lead and also has an all-star ensemble cast including Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino and Cailey Fleming.

The series is expected to be available on the Disney Plus OTT platform early next year. The show will be helmed by Kate Herron, director of the Netflix series Sex Education and written by Rick & Morty fame Michael Waldron. Grant's role in the series is still unspecified, however, it would be interesting to see how he would fit into the scenario ruled by the God of Mischief himself.

The show details an alternate version of Thor's adoptive brother Loki and takes the journey through different points in history with Loki's possession of the Tesseract. Richard E Grant has previously worked with Marvel in the 2017 film Logan which was based on Wolverine. Grant played the role of Dr Rice, one of the scientists who pursue Laura, the mutant child whom Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman, rescues.

Set back for The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

The production unit of the upcoming Disney Plus series based on the Marvel characters has had to indefinitely postpone their shoot in Prague in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak throughout the world. The scheduled shoot in Europe has been detained by the local Government in the USA leaving them with no option than to shoot at Marvel's main base at Atlanta. Actors Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their roles as Falcon and Winter Soldier, respectively, from the film series.

