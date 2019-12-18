'Turner & Hooch' The Buddy Cop Film Of Tom Hanks Is Set To Get A Reboot By Disney Plus

Tom Hanks-starrer Turner & Hooch is set to become a TV series by Disney Plus. This buddy cop comedy film has witnessed several adaptations and has also been referenced in several other shows. Read on to know more details about this story.

Turner & Hooch ready for the small screen?

Disney Plus recently has been gaining major headlines for its latest adaptations and upcoming projects. The streaming platform is concentrating on reboots and as well as new concepts. Disney Plus has teamed up with the MCU to create original stories about several Marvel characters and also introduce new heroes.

Now, according to a media portal’s report, Disney Plus is set to produce a TV series of the famous 80’s buddy cop comedy Turner & Hooch. This buddy comedy that featured Tom Hanks was loved by the audience even though critics pointed at the mediocrity of the script and the film’s execution. Turner & Hooch paired Tom Hanks, a handsome detective, with a dog named Beasley.

According to the report, Matt Nix, who is known for making films like The Gifted and Burn Notice, is set to write the film. He is also set to become the executive producer of this Turner & Hooch TV series. The report suggests that it is not clear how closely aligned this TV series will be to the 80’s original film. Turner & Hooch was a hit among the masses because of its basic plotline. Tom Hanks who played the role of Detective Turner was a lover of everything clean and tidy. But this detective is forced to team up with a drooling dog named Beasley. These opposing traits of the leading characters made this buddy cop comedy a hit.

1989 released Turner & Hooch, apart from Tom Hanks, featured other seasoned actors. Mare Winningham, Craig T. Nelson, and Regina VelJohnson were part of the main cast. Turner & Hooch was directed by Roger Spottiswoode. Other details of this Disney Plus reboot is yet to be revealed. But as expected, fans of Turner & Hooch are already anticipating the release of this TV series on the streaming platform.

