Elon Musk Opens Up About Mars, Gamestop And Dogecoin | Here's Everything He Said

A few days ago, Elon Musk appeared for an interview and the launch of the exclusive Clubhouse app where 5000 people joined the Clubhouse chatroom to hear him talk live. He talked about a whole lot of things, from his plans to colonise Mars, to whether Dogecoin might become the universal currency of the future, to the Gamestop incident and the stock market. Read on to find more here.

Elon Musk Livestream

Also Read: Elon Musk's Wife Grimes Gives 8-month-old Son X AE A-Xii 'Viking' Haircut | See Pictures

Musk told everyone about his plans about beginning to set up a colony on Mars. He said he is considering a time-span of five and a half years till he can start getting people to Mars. "The important thing is that we establish Mars as a self-sustaining civilization," he said.

Musk then went on to talk about memes and his 'meme dealers'. He talked about his company Neuralink, his company that has been doing research on human brain implants. There have already been a lot of experiments done with animals and Musk said they would have videos of working proof of Neuralink out soon. He was also quoted as saying. "We have a monkey with a wireless implant in their skull who can play video games using his mind".

Also Read: Elon Musk Loses Legal Battle With Tesla Critic, Judge Rules To Keep Defamation Case

Elon Musk on Dogecoin and Bitcoin

Bitcoin, GME, stock market and Dogecoin have been in the news a lot the past few weeks and Elon Musk has been tweeting about them all. Previously, Musk has joked around about Dogecoinin the past, but this time he seriously appeared to endorse Bitcoin. He said, "I'm late to the party but I'm a supporter of Bitcoin", he said. This made the price of Bitcoin go up overnight.

Also Read: Randeep Hothi: Meet The Indian-American Student Who Sued Elon Musk And Won Round One

On Clubhouse tonight at 10pm LA time — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2021

He considered Dogecoin to be a meme currency but didn't dismiss it. This is what he had to say about Dogecoin: "Arguably the most entertaining outcome, the most ironic outcome would be that Dogecoin becomes the currency of Earth of the future," Immediately after his comments, the value of Dogecoin dropped a little bit. He even talked about his favourite TV shows and said Cobra Kai was really good and something he enjoyed a lot. He also talked about the whole Gamestop Reddit drama. The interview ran for about 90 minutes in total.

Also Read: Bitcoin Prices Spike As Elon Musk Changes Twitter Bio, Netizens Call Him 'real Influencer'