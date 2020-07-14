Error Linking Account Google Home: How To Re-link Your Google Account With Home Mini?

The Google Home Mini is one of the cheapest smart speakers on the market that helps you control smart home gadgets, play music, answer trivia questions, add things to a shopping list, tell you the weather, create calendar appointments and much more. The voice-controlled speaker helps you carry out a number of tasks and can be very reliable, however, it does glitch out every once in a while.

Additionally, the Home Mini relies on other devices in the network to function so it can be difficult to identify the main cause of any problem. However, one of the major issues faced by Google Home Mini users is they are met with errors while trying to link the device to their Google accounts on their smartphone. This issue generally occurs when you make changes to your internet connection or switch to a different network altogether. So, let’s take a look at how you can troubleshoot your Google Home Mini not linking with your smartphone.

Error linking account Google Home Mini

One of the easiest ways to resolve this issue is by resetting your Google Home Mini device as it helps troubleshoot most of the persistent issues with the device. Resetting the Home Mini allows you to re-configure the device on any network from scratch. Here’s how you can reset Google Home Mini:

Google currently offers two generations of the Home Mini – First-generation and Second-generation models. For someone who isn’t aware of which generation of Home Mini they own, simply flip over the device to check if it has a wall mount screw slot or not. The first-gen model has no screw slots at all whereas the second-gen model comes with a screw slot.

For first-generation Home Mini models

For the first-generation Google Home Mini, you will find the device reset button under the power cord at the bottom. You need to press and hold down the reset key for about 10-15 seconds to factory reset the Home Mini.

For second-generation Home Mini models

For the second-generation model, you will see a mic switch on the side of your Home Mini. You simply need to flip it to the off position after which the orange LEDs will light up. Now, you need to press and hold down the centre of the device, where LEDs are located. It will take about five seconds to automatically start the factory reset process. Release the key only when you hear a sound, indicating that the reset process is complete.

You should note that you can only perform a factory reset on the Home Mini device and not the Google Home app. For both the models, the only way to reset them is by using the buttons on your hardware. Once the device has been reset, you can easily configure it using any Google account on your smartphone.

Image credits: @kevnbhagat | Unsplash