Facebook Class Action Lawsuit Claim Form And Submission Deadline

Facebook users in Illinois, US can start submitting their applications to collect the amount from a settlement amount arising from the Facebook class action lawsuit. According to the class action, the social media giant had gathered and stored the biometric data of users without any prior consent. As a result, a good number of Illinois Facebook users could now be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement.

The law firms which filed the Facebook class action lawsuit have created a website for Facebook users in Illinois which allows them to check the eligibility for payments. According to the website, people who are looking to apply for the claim should have lived in the State of Illinois for six months (183 days), and they need to be those Facebook users for whom the social media giant had created and stored the face template after June 7, 2011.

The claimants are required to submit the Facebook class action claim form either by mail or online to be eligible to receive the payment. For users who are eligible for the claim amount, they will receive anywhere between $200 to $400 per person based on the total claims approved. The Settlement Fund is worth $650 million.

When can you submit the Facebook class action claim form?

Facebook users in the State of Illinois were required to submit a claim form by November 23, 2020. This means that you can no longer submit the claim. However, if you chose to not file a claim and asked to not be included in the class through a written request, you will be able to keep the rights where you can sue the company yourself for the same legal issues as part of the lawsuit. If you haven't submitted the claim, you can get other details on the same by clicking on the link here. As noted earlier, the website was created by the law firms and it aims to give users all the details which involve checking the eligibility, submitting a claim form, and other details.

Image credits: Unsplash | firmbee