Facebook Gaming Launched For IOS Users; Here's How To Use The App

To curb the spread of COVID-19, most countries have imposed strict lockdowns. With lockdown comes boredom and to beat that, many people have taken up different hobbies from cooking to reading to gaming. Eyeing this as an opportunity, Facebook launched its gaming app earlier this year on Android and has now rolled out a version for its iOS users.

The newly launched gaming app is a competitor to Twitch and YouTube Gaming. As per several reports, the social media giant tested the gaming app in Southeast Asia and Latin America for nearly 18 months. To launch the gaming application on iOS, Facebook had to remove its mini-game feature due to the limitation of Apple’s App Store policies.

Reportedly, this step was taken after months of submissions and rejections by Apple. To build this app, Facebook partnered with Microsoft to bring over its Mixer’s popular features on the gaming platform. For the uninitiated, Facebook Gaming is similar to its other competitors including Twitch and YouTube Gaming, but comes with a few extra perks especially for its Android users.

Facebook Gaming app is loaded with other interesting games like Luco Club, OMG

The app hosts home to a lot of streamers and influencers. It also allows normal users to start livestreams and show their gameplay. To make the experience all the more better, the platform also allows users to join groups based on specific games that they might like. It also has a mini games section with a lot of interesting games like Ludo Club, Water Slide, OMG and more. All these games can be played without downloading any third-party apps. This is how these games will pop up on the app's screen:

Here's how the streamers tab shows up on the platform's screen:

You can also see what your favourite gamers are playing:

Users can also start their gaming groups to chat about interesting things that any member has discovered. The platform also allows users to play mini-games with their group members. Users can download the application from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Facebook Gaming is quite user friendly after the users curate it according to their interests.

The platform consists of main feed page, accessible from the bottom navigation bar. The feed will include any videos from the streamers that users follow, livestreams and content from similar streamers or influencers. The platform also consists of shortcuts for mini games tailored to users’ preferences.

On the top navigation bar on the feed page, options like ‘Go Live’, ‘Clips’, ‘Following’, ‘Follow Games’ and ‘Groups’, are given to increase the engagement. Apart from the feed tab, there are three other tabs including mini games tab, suggestions tab, and messages tab.

(Image credit: Pixabay)

