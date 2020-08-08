Does Facebook Delete Inactive Accounts: How Long Can You Remain Inactive On The Platform?

Facebook is one of the largest social networking platforms and has over 2 billion monthly active users. It is a go-to social media service for not only youngsters but also the older generations. People have been using the service for constant communication and staying updated with the virtual world. However, the usage may vary for users and it’s a given that certain people will use the service less frequently than others.

This could be due to time restrictions or any other reasons. It could also be a huge distraction for certain users who might want to take a break from the social networking service. However, before you consider doing that, you might wonder if Facebook will delete your profile for limited usage or inactivity.

Does Facebook delete inactive accounts?

If you wish to take a break from Facebook or limit your usage on the platform, you need not worry about account deletion. The social networking site does not disable or delete user profiles unless the process is initiated by the user. The only situation where the company might disable your Facebook account is when you are involved in some policy violation. If that’s not the case, you can rest assured that your profile will remain active and in the same state irrespective of how you long you’re away. However, you can also choose to deactivate your Facebook profile and recover it later if you’re planning a long break. Here’s how you can do it.

How to temporarily deactivate your Facebook account?

Step 1: Click on the dropdown menu button which is located in the top right corner of the page.

Step 2: Click on ‘Settings & Privacy,’ followed by ‘Settings.’

Step 3: Under ‘Settings,’ you need to select ‘Your Facebook Information’ from the left column.

Step 4: Tap ‘Deactivation and Deletion’.

Step 5: Now, click on the ‘Deactivate Account’ button, and hit ‘Continue to Account Deactivation’ to confirm the process.

After following the above steps, your Facebook profile will be temporarily disabled. This means that all your photos, videos and other content on your profile will be hidden from other users, but they will still remain on the social network. This will also hide your timeline and you will no longer appear in search results.

When you decide to return to the platform, you will simply need to log in using the same credentials.

Image credits: @firmbee | Unsplash