Facebook Offering $5 For User Voice Snippet To Improve Its Speech Recognition Technology

Tech giants like Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple had to suspend training their AI (Artificial Intelligence) software a while back for voice recognition due to privacy concerns. Ever since then, the companies have been requesting users to sign up as volunteers for making the speech recognition feature better.

While people may love the feature, not many users proactively engage with it. To overcome the privacy barrier, Facebook has now come up with an interesting way to lure people into making its speech recognition better for the company’s line of voice recognition devices.

Facebook offers ₹350 for voice snippets

Facebook has started offering people money in exchange for their recorded voice snippets, where an individual can earn around $5 (approximately ₹350). It is a part of the company’s new program, known as Pronunciations. For those who are looking to be a part of this test, they will first need to apply to get qualified by simply taking help from Facebook's Viewpoints market research app.

Here's how it works

Once a user is qualified, they will be asked to record the phrase ‘Hey Portal’ which has to be followed by any of their friend’s names from their existing friend list. The app will ask the user to say the statement twice. The same steps need to be followed for 10 other names. This will complete a set of recordings. Once completed, users will be rewarded with around 200 Viewpoints. However, to get the money out, users will require a total of 1000 Viewpoints. Therefore, users will actually need to record up to five sets of recordings to finally earn the money.

The Facebook program only available in the US

As confirmed by Facebook, the offer will only be made available to US users who are over the age of 18 years and have over 75 Facebook friends. The company also added that they are planning to roll the program out slowly, so it is not available to every user right away. It also clarified that once it’s made available to someone, they will need to update their Viewpoints app in order to find the feature.

Image credits: Unsplash | Joshua Hoehne