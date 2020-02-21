What Happened To 'Find My Friends' App On IOS 13 & How Can You Still Use It?

Find My Friends had been a very popular app amongst IPhone users which made it easier to help locate friends and family members. The app would also allow users to check whether their friends had left from work or if they are visiting some restaurant, while also making sure that they know if their kids have reached home. Find My Friends certainly proved to be quite a useful app; however, if one has used the application before, they have probably noticed that the orange icon which had two people side-by-side has now disappeared from the main screen. So where did Find My Friends go?

Here’s what happened to Find My Friends

The dedicated Find My Friends app was removed by Apple after the iOS 13.1 update; however, the feature still exists. After removing the application from the Home screen, the company has combined the Find My Friends application with the Find My iPhone app with the recent release of iOS 13.

The two apps have been clubbed within the same application titled Find My. The Apple executives had spoken about this change during the iOS 13 reveal which took place in 2019 at the Worldwide Developers Conference; however, iOS users are most likely not aware of this change. Also, when someone installs iOS 13 or 13.1, the system does not notify of the change and the app simply vanishes from the Home screen.

It comes in a grey background and has a green circle with another blue location circle in the centre. Additionally, it does not take the place of the original Find My Friends app on your device’s main screen, which probably left you wondering why it suddenly vanished.

Find My – Where can you find it?

For those of you who are struggling to find the Find My app, you can swipe to the right while you’re on the home screen and locate it with the help of the search bar at the top. You may also have Siri to look it up for you.

How to track your friends using Find My on iOS 13?

Using the Find My app, you can easily track your family or family members that have shared their location with you previously, and vice versa. Here’s all you need to do -

Launch the Find My app on your device. You will see three tabs at the bottom section of your screen. To the left corner, you will notice the two people that used to symbolise the original Find My Friends app. Click on it and you will see a display with a list of people that you have shared your location data with.

It also allows you to track someone’s location with whom you have earlier shared your location data through Messages. To do so, you will need to launch ‘Messages’, then click open the chat window with the one you wish to track. Now, you need to click on the circular icon which sits right above their name. Select ‘Info’ to display a map of their location. The app also helps users locate their Macs, iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and AirPods apart from just tracking their family and friends.

Image credits: YouTube | Apple Support