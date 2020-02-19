Bill Gates Chooses A Porsche Taycan Over Tesla And Gets Disparaged By Elon Musk

In a recent conversation with noted YouTube tech reviewer Marques Brownlee, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates revealed that he had purchased a Porsche Taycan, which happens to be his first-ever EV or electric car. Gates also described the vehicle as a cool one before acknowledging that Tesla is the cream of the crop when it came to EV cars.

Bill Gates expresses excitement over his brand new Porsche Taycan

Bill Gates and Marques Brownlee have met previously, and the idea for their latest interview was to have a discussion around Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which marks the 20th anniversary of the largest private foundation. However, it did not come as a surprise as the conversation touched on the change in climate and sustainable transportation.

Marques soon brought up Tesla and asked Bill Gates if, when premium electric cars grow more affordable, they’ll also become more ubiquitous. Bill Gates responded saying that while the premium factor is currently there, it will come to zero over the next decade. Addressing climate change, Gates called the 'passenger cars' segment as one of the most hopeful ones, while crediting Tesla for the same.

However, it was Bill Gates' excitement about his first new electric car which apparently did not sit well with Elon Musk. Gates opened up about his brand new Porsche Taycan, which is his first electric car. He also called it a very, very cool car and added that he's enjoying it a lot.

Elon Musk reacts to Bill Gates' decision

Elon Musk the CEO of Tesla, responded to Gate's decision to buy a Porsche instead of a Tesla by calling his conversation with Bill Gates an underwhelming one. This came after an account on Twitter mused about why Bill Gates went for a Porsche Taycan instead of Elon Musk's Tesla.

I'm disappointed because a lot of people are going to watch the interview and they are going to trust Bill's word for it and not even consider EVs. Why? Because Bill Gates is a really smart guy! — Tesletter (@tesletter) February 18, 2020

My conversations with Gates have been underwhelming tbh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 18, 2020

