Facebook To Combine Messenger, Instagram Chats In New 'Business Suite' App

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg announced the tech giant's plans to lunch a new app called 'Facebook Business Suite' in a blog post on Thursday, September 17. As per reports, the new app will let the small business owners manage pages and profiles across Facebook apps like Messenger, and Instagram. The business owners will be able to receive messages, alerts, and notifications in one unified inbox with the new app.

The new app to be extremely helpful for small businesses

According to reports, there are also plans to integrate WhatsApp with Facebook Business Suite in the future. The app can streamline management for small businesses as they will be able to post on Facebook and Instagram at the same time. Also, it will help them to get insights about their ad campaigns and page performance on the platforms.

In a separate development, according to a recent notification from Facebook, the interface to switch to Classic Mode on Facebook will be removed soon. This comes as a surprise as the social media giant had provided the users with an option to choose between Classic Facebook and New Facebook. As the Classic Facebook is going soon, it is taking the old blue theme with it.

Facebook's official notification said, "Classic Facebook is going away soon." The notification added, "We've made improvements to the new Facebook.com and we're excited for everyone to experience the new look. Before we make the classic Facebook unavailable in September, we hope that you'll let us know how we can continue to make Facebook better for everyone".

