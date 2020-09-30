Flipkart Fake Or Not Answers For September 30, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of true or false questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers or super coins. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz started on September 30 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 30 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
Also Read | Walmart-owned Flipkart Eyeing Overseas IPO By 2021; Aiming For $50 Bn Valuation: Reports
Also Read | Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 To Start In October: Know All About This Upcoming Sale
To participate in the Flipkart Fake Or Not answers quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app and sign in to your account.
Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Flipkart Fake Or Not answers’.
Also Read | KVIC Forces Amazon, Flipkart & Other E-Commerce Giants To Take Down Khadi Brand Products
Question 1. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau backs Tamil Nadu anti-Hindi movement
Answer: Fake
Question 2. There is no gravity in space
Answer: Fake
Question 3. High heels were originally made for men
Answer: Not Fake
Question 4. Akbar had Mahabharata translated into Persian under the name ‘Razmnama’
Answer: Not Fake
Question 5. Donald Trump had a cameo role in the movie Home Alone
Answer: Not Fake
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:
Also Read | Flipkart Gets Additional $62.8 Mn Investment From Tencent Amid India-China Volatility
Image credits: Flipkart