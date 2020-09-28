Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 To Start In October: Know All About This Upcoming Sale

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 is almost here. It is the biggest annual mega-sale in which offers and discounts will be given on this e-commerce platform for many products. For this year, the sale is expected to start in October. Multiple products are also going to be launched in the smartphone, TV, laptop categories and more than 70,000 direct jobs will get created during the Big Billion Days 2020. Continue reading to know more about this upcoming Flipkart sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020

Smartphone, TV and Appliances Discounts

There will be a lot of offers in the smartphone category which was never seen before. Up to 80% discount will be given on many of the models along with an option of no-cost EMI, mobile protection at Re. 1, and many exchange offers as well. For those who have been waiting to buy appliances like TVs, refrigerators, etc., this would be a perfect time as up to 80% discount will be offered on these products with complete appliance protection.

Electronics and Accessories Discounts

Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and most of the Kindle devices will have offers on them which will include a combination of schemes along with offers on new launches of these products. Other electronics like cameras, laptops, and accessories will also be available with up to 80% discount. The deals will keep changing every day along with the exchange and partner discounts. Other than all the above categories mentioned, fashion products will also receive 60% to 80% discounts.

Expected Smartphones Offers on Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Redmi 8, Poco X2, Oppo F17 Pro, Realme 6, Poco M2 Pro, Moto G9, Realme 6 Pro, Oppo A31, Redmi 8A Dual, Oppo F17, Realme 5 Pro, Realme X2, Oppo F15, Moto One Fusion+, Honor 9S, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Apple iPhone SE 2020, Realme C3, Oppo A12, Vivo Y11, Realme C15, Mi 10, Vivo Y30, Redmi K20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, iPhone 11, Redmi K20 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Realme Narzo 10A, Oppo A53, Realme C12, Infinix Hot 9, Moto Razr Flip, Infinix Hot 9 Pro, iPhone XR, Moto Edge+, Realme 6i, Realme X2 Pro, Vivo Z1X, Honor 9X Pro, Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Oppo A5s, Vivo Y20, Samsung Galaxy S20, iQOO 3, Realme X, Vivo V19, Vivo X50, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Vivo U10, Vivo X50 Pro, Oppo A52, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Realme X50 Pro 5G.

Promo Image Credits: Screenshot from Flipkart