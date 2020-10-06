Flipkart Fake Or Not Answers October 6, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of true or false questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers or super coins. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on October 6 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 6 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
To participate in the Flipkart Fake Or Not answers quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app and sign in to your account.
Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Flipkart Fake Or Not answers’.
Question 1. The smallest satellite to be launched in space was built by an Indian teenager
Answer: Not Fake
Question 2. Pyramids are found only in Egypt
Answer: Fake
Question 3. The youngest person to receive heart surgery was only a minute old
Answer: Not Fake
Question 4. Raja Harishchandra was the first motion picture to be shot in India
Answer: Fake
Question 5. An American football team is called Bengals and has a Bengal tiger as its mascot
Answer: Not Fake
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:
