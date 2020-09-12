Flipkart Quiz Answers September 12, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on September 12 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 12 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.
Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.
Question 1. The largest stadium in India by seating capacity is in which city?
Answer: Kolkata
Question 2. The co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian is married to a woman who plays which sport?
Answer: Tennis
Question 3. Recently, Sri Lanka registered a whitewash in a 3-match T201 series for the 1st time against?
Answer: Pakistan
Question 4. The first edition of the ICC Asia Cup was held in which country in 1984?
Answer: UAE
Question 5. Two teams of how many players compete to score the most points in ice hockey?
Answer: Six
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfill the below requirements:
