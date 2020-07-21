Flipkart Quiz Answers July 21, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Quick links:
Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers which can be used for shopping from the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on July 21 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through July 21 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.
Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.
Question 1. Who played the role of Professor Sinha in the movie Mr. India?
Answer: Ashok Kumar
Question 2. Which Bollywood actor started the Paani Foundation?
Answer: Amir Khan
Question 3. Which character from the series The Big Bang Theory goes to space?
Answer: Howard
Question 4. Stuntman and actor, Muddu Babu Shetty was the father of which Bollywood personality?
Answer: Rohit Shetty
Question 5. In the Toy Story series, who gives his voice for the character ‘Buzz Lightyear’?
Answer: Tim Allen
