Flipkart Next Sale: Upcoming Flipkart Sales, Dates, Offers, And More

Flipkart is one of the largest e-commerce giants in India based in Bangalore. The e-commerce brand has now outdone itself with its sales, as Flipkart has announced over 5 upcoming sales this month. Here’s a list of some of the Flipkart next sale details:

ALSO READ: Flipkart Sale July 1: Bumper Discounts On TV, Laptops, Mobile Phones

Flipkart July Sale:

Flipkart Laptops Sale- 10th to 13th July 2020

Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale- 15th to 18th July 2020

Flipkart Grand Gadgets Days Sale- 26th to 29th July 2020

Flipkart End of Season Sale- 26th to 29 July 2020

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale- 25th July to 28th July 2020

ALSO READ: Delhi HC Issues Notice To Flipkart, Amazon; Seeks Centre's Stand On Listing Goods' Country-of-origin

Flipkart Laptops Sale:

Amidst the lockdown situation, work-from-home is the new normal and laptops have become our new essentials. So if you are looking to buy a laptop, here’s some good news for you, Flipkart is back with its Laptops Sale. Here are some of the offers that will apply from 10th to 13th July 2020:

The high-performance laptops that will be on sale are- Apple MacBook, Microsoft Surface Book, DELL XPS 15, Asus, and ZenBook 3. All these laptops will be available at a 30% discount. Students can get a discount of up to 35% on all budget laptops. Flipkart is offering a cashback of up to Rs.15,000 on the exchange of old laptops for a new laptop purchased on Flipkart. The offer is applicable for brands like Sony, Dell, HP, Compaq, Acer, Asus, Macbook, etc. Computer accessories will be available at a discount of up to 50%.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale:

ALSO READ: Flipkart Sale 29 June: Minumum 50% Off On Samsung, Sony, Philips TV

After the success of the Big Shopping Days Sale in March 2020, Flipkart is back with yet another Shopping Days Sale that will take place from 15th to 18th July 2020. As per reports, over 90,000 products will be up for grabs with a discount of about 70%. during this Flipkart sale. Here are some of the best Flipkart offers of the upcoming Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale:

Up to 50% discount will be offered on selected electronics with no cost EMI. Top fashion brands will offer clothing apparel at an 80% discount. Buyers will get a 10% discount if they purchase items using HDFC Bank Cards. Technological appliances will have a minimum 60% discount offer. A Flipkart mobile sale of 30-40% will also be applicable during this period.

Flipkart Grand Gadgets Days Sale:

This sale is set to take place on 26th July 2020. Here are some of the offers that will be applicable during the Flipkart Grand Gadgets Days Sale:

HP laptops will be available for Rs. 22,990. iPad 6th gen 32 GB variant is on sale at Rs. 27,699. Flipkart will offer a discount of up to 65% on printers and monitors. Power banks will be available at just Rs.500.

Lockdown blues have severely affected netizens all across the globe. However, thanks to online shopping, there is always something to look forward to. Further, when sales and bumper offers are coupled with online shopping, it is just the cherry on top of the cake.

ALSO READ: Whopping Seller Registrations By Local MSMEs Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic: Flipkart

All images from Shutterstock