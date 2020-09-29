Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun Answers Sept 29, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Sabse Funny Kaun where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of questions that you need to answer to enter the lucky draw. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and gems, among other prizes. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on September 29 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 29 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun Prize list for you

Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun Prize:

Gift vouchers

Super coins

How to play the Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun answers?

To participate in the Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app and sign in to your Flipkart account. You can create a new account to participate in the contest if you don't already have an account on the platform.

Step 3: Once you are logged in, just head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on ‘Sabse Funny Kaun’ to start answering questions.

Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun answers – September 29, 2020

Question 1. Rate Inder’s Performance

Answer:- My Rate is 4

Question 2. Rate Dinesh’s Performance

Answer:- My Rate is 5

Question 3. Who will Win today?

Answer: Inder Sahani

Flipkart Daily Quiz answers requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform. So, we suggest you install the Flipkart app on your device from the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

The contest will run every day

More than 3000 participants will be selected as winners as part of the lucky draw.

Winners can be viewed under the Gems/ Rewards section in the app.

Image credits: Flipkart