Flipkart Superfan Quiz Answers For Kareena Kapoor Episode: Answer And Win Exciting Prizes

Flipkart is back with the Flipkart Superfan quiz and in the latest Flipkart Superfan quiz, Malaika Arora was featured. Users can answer a bunch of questions about the actor to win exciting prizes. A few lucky winners will also stand a chance to talk to the actor. The winner will be announced within a week of the quiz and prizes will be disbursed on or before March 30, 2021. The Flipkart quiz features the Flipkart Superfan contest and it is now live on the app. Read on for Flipkart quiz answers.

Flipkart Superfan answers - November 12 (Kareena Kapoor)

Question 1. What was the name my grandfather wanted to give me?

Answer: Sidhima

Question 2. What do you think I like more?

Answer: Sunset

Question 3. What was the summer course I took in Harvard?

Answer: Micro Computers & Info tech

Question 4. What is my favourite corner in my house?

Answer: The Balcony

Question 5. How many pairs of jeans do I own?

Answer: 50-55 pairs

Question 6. What’s my favourite pass time with Taimur?

Answer: Reading

Question 7. My second favourite holiday destination is New York

Answer: False

Question 8. My favourite dessert is Dal Ka Halwa

Answer: False

Question 9. I would love to be a lead in my own biopic

Answer: True

Question 10. My favourite Saif Ali Khan performance is?

Answer: Dil Chahta hai

How to participate in the Flipkart Superfan Quiz?

Step 1: To participate in the Flipkart Superfan quiz, you need to install the Flipkart app on your iOS or Android device.

Step 2: Open the Flipkart app and click on the ‘Game Zone’ section which is located at the bottom of the app.

Step 3: Tap on the ‘Flipkart Superfan quiz' banner from the list of available quizzes.

Flipkart quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform.

The results of the contest will be available to users who have completed the quiz.

