Flipkart Superfan Quiz Answers For Kareena Kapoor Episode: Answer And Win Exciting Prizes

Quick links:
Flipkart is back with the Flipkart Superfan quiz and in the latest Flipkart Superfan quiz, Malaika Arora was featured. Users can answer a bunch of questions about the actor to win exciting prizes. A few lucky winners will also stand a chance to talk to the actor. The winner will be announced within a week of the quiz and prizes will be disbursed on or before March 30, 2021. The Flipkart quiz features the Flipkart Superfan contest and it is now live on the app. Read on for Flipkart quiz answers.
Also Read | Flipkart Bid And Win Quiz Answers November 10: Place A Bid And Win Philips Air Purifier
Question 1. What was the name my grandfather wanted to give me?
Answer: Sidhima
Question 2. What do you think I like more?
Answer: Sunset
Question 3. What was the summer course I took in Harvard?
Answer: Micro Computers & Info tech
Question 4. What is my favourite corner in my house?
Answer: The Balcony
Question 5. How many pairs of jeans do I own?
Answer: 50-55 pairs
Question 6. What’s my favourite pass time with Taimur?
Answer: Reading
Question 7. My second favourite holiday destination is New York
Answer: False
Question 8. My favourite dessert is Dal Ka Halwa
Answer: False
Question 9. I would love to be a lead in my own biopic
Answer: True
Question 10. My favourite Saif Ali Khan performance is?
Answer: Dil Chahta hai
Also Read | Flipkart Maha Player Quiz Answers November 9, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards
Step 1: To participate in the Flipkart Superfan quiz, you need to install the Flipkart app on your iOS or Android device.
Step 2: Open the Flipkart app and click on the ‘Game Zone’ section which is located at the bottom of the app.
Step 3: Tap on the ‘Flipkart Superfan quiz' banner from the list of available quizzes.
Also Read | Flipkart Big Buzz Challenge Quiz Answers, November 10: Win Gift Card Or SuperCoins
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:
Also Read | Flipkart Predict And Win Power Play With Champions Quiz Answers, November 10
Image credits: Flipkart