4 Fun Virtual Games To Play On Zoom With Your Loved Ones Amidst Lockdown

The Coronavirus pandemic has held the world in its clasp and the world has come to a halt. Everybody has been forced to stay home and indoors in order to curb the disease. While some people have been polishing their skills and hobbies many others have resorted to social media for entertainment. A lot of people have also turned towards digital platforms to stay in touch with their friends and family and keep each other entertained. Meeting your loved ones on Zoom has become a trend these days, so here is a list of virtual games you can play with your family and friends. Read on to know.

Fun virtual games to play on zoom

Bingo

Even Matthew McConaughey would agree with us on this one. Not long ago, the actor was witnessed playing Bingo with a bunch of people from an old age home. All of them were connected via video conferencing. Bingo is a game in which each participant will have to have a ticket for themselves while one member can call out the number. As a member wins a series, they can flash their ticket on the camera for verification.

Heads Up

Heads up is a fun game that keeps everyone entertained. The classic word game will let you choose from a range of categories. For this game, hold the screen against your forehead in such a way that you are able to flash the screen on the camera. Let other people help you guess the word or phrase just like the usual game.

Pictionary

Pictionary is a classic game for a group and is suitable for all occasions and age groups. This is how you can play the game on Zoom: Divide the group into teams and open ‘Pictionary word generator’. Choose a word and draw it on a paper/ board. Flash it on your camera and let your team guess it in a stipulated amount of time.

Charades

This is another popular game to be played among a group of people. Here is how you can play it on Zoom. Divide the teams into two. Use a Charades generator to pick a word or a phrase. Act it out and let your team guess it within a minute. The person acting out the charade can use the Zoom ‘spotlight’ feature and their team will get a minute to figure out the phrase.

