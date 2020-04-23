Games To Play On Zoom With Students: Check Out These Fun Game Suggestions

Nowadays many people have resorted to playing virtual games with their families and friends using the share screen function of the Zoom platform. Take a look at these game suggestions that one could play with the students so that they can sharpen their skills with these brainy games and learn in a fun way.

ALSO READ| 10 Best Alternatives To Zoom App: Free And Paid Alternatives You Can Try Out Today

Games to play on Zoom with students

Trivia

For playing trivia on Zoom, there is a random trivia questions generator, which will generate questions and then each kid will send out their answer on the Zoom chat at the same time. The one who writes the most number correct answers is the winner. Here is the link. for random question generator.

Quick Draw

Quickdraw is a Pictionary style game, but the timer for making a drawing is very short, only 10 seconds. This would help the students to sharpen their brain as they need to think about the perfect hint to draw so that the teammate can guess the clue. The questions can be related to studies as well. Take a look at how many users are playing Zoom games online nowadays during the lockdown.

Image courtesy: Instagram

Are you smarter than a 5th grader

This is a game that the kids love to play, type Are you smarter than a 5th grader questions on Google and find random questions. Share your screen and start playing. Write the answers at the same time on the notepad and show it to the other one via Zoom video call.

ALSO READ| What Is AnyBooks App? Here's A List Of Some Free Apps For Avid Bookworms

Name place animal thing on Zoom

The Name place animal thing game is a game which is famous among every age group. The game is played by selecting a random alphabet using which all the name place animal thing columns have to be filled, and a specified amount of time is given to fill all the columns. Once done, the correct answers get points.

ALSO READ| Zoom App: Man Tickles The Internet With Hilarious Background Trick, Netizens In Splits

Things game

Things can be played with the physical board game version or online, using The Game of Things game mode. Split your screen with Zoom and choose “Remote game” where everyone can join in.

Things is a lot like Scattergories or 5 Second Rule in that each player has to come up with items within a specific category. You’ll get prompts like, “Things you can eat,” “Things that are spicy,” “Things you should never chase.”

Personalized Trivia Game

You can create a personalised trivia game with respect to a specific subject using the TriviaMaker.com. This can then be used to make your students study as well as have fun while interacting with other kids.

Crossword puzzles

For older kids and even youth, crossword puzzles make for a brilliant mind game. One person starts the crossword app and then shares his screen. Students can even help each other solve their individual crosswords together.

Scattergories

Scattergories is a game which enhances one's creativity. The categories free game generator will create a link which has to be shared with all your students. The game will have a letter and a few different categories. The player will be given a minute to think of a word that fits in all categories, starting with the given letter.

Logo Quiz

Logo quiz is a fun game which can be played with older students. It is a trivia game on different kinds of logos. The students can join in on the Zoom app and start the logo quiz, while the host shares his Zoom app screen. Then the participant who guesses the maximum number of correct logos wins. You can show the answers by writing them in a notepad and then all can show the notebook together towards the screen.

How to Play games on Zoom?

Select a game to play

Have a Zoom account

Have a PC/laptop (Windows/Mac/Linux)

Install the Zoom app (The one hosting the game needs to have a PC app, while the others can use a PC/mobile app for Zoom)

ALSO READ| How To Play Games On Zoom And Other Video Conferencing Apps?