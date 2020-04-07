Matthew McConaughey's Virtual Bingo Cheers Up People At A Senior Living Facility

This weekend, Matthew McConaughey made a special virtual appearance at a video conference bingo with a senior living facility. The native of Texas and professor at the University of Texas, Matthew McConaughey, hosted the game for Texas 'The Enclave at Red Rock's Round Rock Senior Living' facility along with his wife, model Camila Alves, mother Kay and son. In the video conference, he interacted with the people staying in the senior living facility and played a game of Bingo with them. The actor was in charge of calling out the numbers and letters for the contestants to cancel out the called out numbers on their respective tickets and tokens. As soon as any contender would get a full strike according to the decided rules, they would hold their ticket up and show it on the camera for Matthew McConaughey to verify and declare a winner. Watch a small clip from the game below.

As the coronavirus has held the world in its grasp, celebrities and popular faces have been trying to do their best to send out positivity to their fans and help them get through these tough times. Similarly, actor Matthew McConaughey did his bit to cheer people up and have a fun chat and video session with them. Moreover, the actor has been leaving no stone unturned to spread awareness against the disease and has been urging people to stay home. The Academy Award-winning actor has also recently worked for the "Be A Lot Safer If You Could" campaign in a PSA with Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhart asking the citizens of Austin to stay home to prevent COVID-19 spreading.

Image Credits: Matthew McConaughey

