Gmail Adds A New 'Multiple Signatures' Feature- A Major Leap Towards Email Personalisation

Signature in an email is one of the many ways an individual can personalise their emails before sending them to someone. But, many people around the globe are still not using this feature. However, business owners, freelancers and other self-employed people must use this innovation so that the emails have an essence of their credibility to the receiver. Gmail is now adding support for saving and quickly accessing multiple signatures. This means a user can send emails to different people with different signatures easily and quickly.

Gmail adds a new multiple signatures feature

Gmail is one of the leading electronic mail websites that enables a user to send or receive mail, chat, etc. Many business owners use this website for formal communication with customers, employees and more. Professional people use signatures as a means to allow the receiver to know where the email came from and the credibility of the sender.

Gmail's new multiple signature feature eases the job of a user by saving their time from manually entering or pasting a closing on every email. One can add several signatures to their email and use it before clicking the 'send' button. The option of choosing the feature is available in the 'Send mail as' option.

To make the work easier, Gmail's Compose screen will have a new 'Pen icon' which is located in the bottom toolbar. Clicking on the icon will open a menu of the saved closings. You just have to choose from the options and click on it. The saved signature or the closing will appear at the bottom of the message.

Pen Icon

Options of the Pen icon

How to add signature in Gmail?

One of the major doubts most of the Gmail users have is "how to add signature in Gmail?" Below is a step by step guide on how to create your signature for your Gmail account.

In the top right, click Settings and go to See all settings. In the General tab, scroll to Signature. Click Create new. Name your signature, then click Create. (This name is not your actual signature but is a name for the signature template). In the text box at right, add your signature text. Use the format bar to add text colours, links, and images. At the bottom, click Save Changes.

Use your signatures to personalise your emails and replies effectively. Currently, this feature is only available on the web version, and it is not added to the mobile apps yet. Multiple Gmail signatures will be available for G Suite customers and personal Google Accounts. It will be fully rolled out in the coming weeks.

