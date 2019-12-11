Gmail Now lets you Send Emails As Attachments       

“You can now attach emails to other emails in Gmail without downloading them first,” Google writes on its official G Suit blog. It’s a change that many users have seemingly wanted, for obvious reasons, and finally Google has started rolling it out. In the next two weeks, Google would have rolled out a new update to Gmail – for all – that will allow users to send emails as attachments.

Forwarding email(s) as an attachment has been available on rival platforms like Microsoft’s Outlook even as Gmail users had to send forwards one by one or download them first.

How to send mails within mails in Gmail

“We’ve heard from you that there are situations where attaching emails makes more sense than forwarding separate emails, like wanting to forward multiple messages related to a single topic. With this new functionality, you can do exactly that. Sending emails as attachments allows you to write a summary email message to your recipients and attach the set of supporting emails that recipients can directly open in their mail client.”

Get attached to this #gmail update: You can now attach emails to other emails without downloading them. Learn more → https://t.co/pINcInu7bh pic.twitter.com/nstzFdN0Im — Gmail (@gmail) December 9, 2019

Users will be able to send multiple emails as an attachment through a new ‘Forward as attachment’ toggle that will appear in the three-dot ‘more menu’ of Gmail once the update reaches them. These emails will appear as an .eml file, Google notes, adding that these will then open in a new window for the recipient.

While replying to an existing thread, users will be able to drag and drop emails to their compose window. Google says the feature will not require any action from the admin. The forward as attachment feature will be available for all G suite editions.

Also Read: This New Messaging Feature On Google Photos Allows Users To Exchange Photos, Texts

Also Read: Google Earth Helps In Locating Missing Man’s Mortal Remains

Also Read: Google Photos Adds A New Feature Similar To Instagram Stories, Details

Also Read: This Upcoming Google Maps Feature Will Help Users Avoid Streets With Poor Or No Lighting