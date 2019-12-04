This New Messaging Feature On Google Photos Allows Users To Exchange Photos, Texts

Google is making it easier to share photos with your friends using Google Photos. Google Photos is rolling out a new photo-sharing feature that essentially turns the app into an online chatting platform. Google argues that sharing photos through the app by creating an album for a single photo and sharing the link could be a simpler experience. Making the whole photo-sharing experience on Google Photos a lot more simple, Google Photos has added a new private conversation feature in the app.

Here's how it works

Instead of creating an album for a single photo and sharing the link with friends, Google Photos now wants your conversation to keep going over a new private chat feature. When you share a photo or a video, you will have the option to add more photos on the same chat window where you can also send or receive texts. What's more, you can also like photos or comment in the in-app conversation.

Although Google says this feature is not designed to replace the chat feature apps, it hopes to improve photo-sharing experience in the app. Google Photos' new conversation-based photo-sharing feature is rolling out across Android, iOS and Desktop over the next week.

Google Photos Memories

Google Photos cloning social media features Of late, Google Photos is trying to be more like a social media app. A few weeks ago, Google Photos rolled out a new feature called Memories, which is private archives of uses photos. Google Photos 'Memories' bears a striking resemblance to Instagram stories.

Ephemeral stories picked up almost instantly ever since Facebook implemented the feature into all of its apps, including WhatsApp and Messenger, in addition to Instagram and the main Facebook app. Google Photos 'Memories' is already available to users. Google Photos provided users with "rediscover this day" reminders.

New 'memories' feature prompts users to check out their old photos and videos. Since Google Photos helps users 'rediscover' a particular day, users need not find same 'Memories' after 24 hours. Google Photos will not show you every photo that you took on that day in previous years, though. Memories will show only a handful of photos.