Google Assistant To Read Web Pages In 42 Languages! Here Is All About The New Update

Google is amongst the biggest and the most used search engine systems around the world. It has obtained an important place in the life of the people for information, connectivity and even entertainment. While growing so fast, Alphabet's Google Inc has also introduced Google Assistant feature in their Android updates. This only lessens the efforts taken by the android users but it also enables them to do several tasks precisely.

Google Assistant helps its users to set alarms, search information, set tasks, make a call and more. But, recent reports have revealed that the software mega-giant has introduced a new feature in its digital voice feature.

Google Assistant new update

The new feature of Google Assistant is that it can now read the webpages in 42 languages effectively. This feature has proven to be a boon to many users and now with more included languages, netizens can listen to webpages in their mother tongue and other known languages as well. You can use Google Assistant by saying, "Hey Google, read this page" or "OK Google, read this page" and it will start reading it for you.

Apart from the newly added feature, Google Assistant also highlights the words it is reading so that the listener can follow the sentences and read along with it. One can also set the talking speed as per their requirements.

Not so long ago, Google Inc revealed that more than half a billion users are effectively enjoying the Assistant feature which is far ahead than any other digital voice assistant providing company. Amazon's latest revelation on Alexa's usage worldwide is just 10 million. According to reports, more than 2.5 billion people have the 'Google Assistant' feature laced in their phones. This proves that many people are still resisting the application of this tech innovation.

