How To Scan QR Code Using Google Assistant And Google Search?

QR code is a matrix barcode that contains instructions programmed to perform an action online or lead you to a website or a designated application. While they might look complicated and confusing, they are convenient to use as all that is required is to point an application that can read QR codes. The below process can help you scan QR code on Google Chrome and through the Google Assistant:

How to scan QR code in Google Chrome?

With the recent update of Chrome browser, by Google, for iOS, the developers introduced a new feature that lets users scan QR codes and even barcodes from inside the Chrome Browser. To scan the QR code, the users need to follow a few simple steps. Here are the steps you need to follow to scan QR codes on Google Chrome browser:

3D-touch the Google Chrome app on your iOS or iPadOS device.

You will see a dropdown menu that appears as a result of the 3D-touch input.

Now select the ‘Scan QR Code’ option from the menu.

Once you select the option, you will be redirected to the camera.

The camera will identify and scan the QR code and then redirect the user to the landing page of the code.

Things to know while scanning QR and barcodes through Google Chrome

The process mentioned above only works on Google Chrome for iOS and iPadOS devices, and it cannot be followed to scan the QR code in Android devices. When you scan barcodes with the method shown above, the device will begin a Google search for the product. The process also allows iOS users to share Wi-Fi connectivity details.

How to scan QR code in Google Assistant?

Open Google Assistant on your Android Smartphone.

Then in the Google assistant click on the icon that you see in the bottom left of the screen.

You will now see three options on in the centre, i.e. Microphone (Middle), Keyboard (Right) and Camera (Left).

Select the camera from the three options.

You will be redirected to Google Lens.

Google Lens will let you scan the QR code and barcodes and get the relevant information.

You can visit the landing page or save the information that is attached in the QR code/Barcode.

Things to keep in mind while scanning QR codes through Google Chrome

The process mentioned above only works for Goole Assistant-enabled Android phones. Thus, it will not work when tried on any other devices. Once you scan the QR code or barcode through the process mentioned above, Google Lens/Google Assistant will search for the product or information underlying in the matrix code. Just as for iOS, the users can scan and connect to other Wi-Fi networks through QR code sharing.

How to scan QR code in Google Camera app?

Open the Google Camera on your Pixel device or the Google Camera port on your Android device.

Then slide the camera menu to reveal more options.

In the more options, you will see an option for using Google Lens; select the Google Lens option.

Once you have selected the Google Lens option, all you need to do is scan the QR code/Barcode.

All the hidden information of the QR/barcode will be revealed on the Google Lens screen.

Things to remember about scanning QR codes and barcodes through Google Camera app

The process requires a working APK of the Google Camera app on your Android device or a Google Pixel phone (generation does not matter). The process does not rely on Google Assistant or Google Chrome to scan the QR codes/Barcodes and provide the information to the users. It uses the Google Lens feature built into the Google Camera app to scan and reveal the data of the QR and barcodes.

Can I use the Google Lens feature from the Google Photos app to scan QR codes?

The Google Lens feature under the Google Photos app has limited functionality. The feature is only capable of searching for things and items that are evident inside the pictures of the app. You can not use the Google Lens feature to open the Camera scanner of the Google Lens and scan QR codes/barcodes from the Google Lens feature inside Google Photos app.

