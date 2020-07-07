Google Warns Gmail Users As Broken Spam Filter Sends Inappropriate Mails To Inbox

Google's Gmail spam filter seems to be malfunctioning due to which users have been receiving dangerous, exploitative, and highly inappropriate emails in their main inbox. As per reports, the spam filter malfunctioning is part of a larger problem that is causing some users to experience a delay in sending and receiving emails.

Netizens take to Twitter

According to Gmail’s official service site, the problem was first acknowledged by Google on July 1 at 1:57 am. On their website, Gmail stated that many of its users were experiencing delays with receiving and sending messages as well as other services. Meanwhile, many people have taken to Twitter to complain about issues with their Gmail inbox. Take a look at their tweets below.

Why did the gmail spam filters break?! — Bobbi-Sue (@BobbiSue) July 2, 2020

@Google

Can you explain why every spam mail is flooding my primary inbox of #Gmail?? & Sm of these r pretty nasty, seemingly harmful. What am I supposed to do with these? — AuriumAura (@AuraAurium) July 5, 2020

I remember back in January when the gmail spam filter worked 😭 — Herb Marselas (@herbmarselas) July 6, 2020

some spam got through gmail's filters and my favorite is this fake check that i don't think is going to clear for a number of reasons pic.twitter.com/h2I2CcUuZK — jenn (@jennschiffer) June 30, 2020

According to Google, the delay in receiving messages led to many messages inadvertently bypassing spam checks and thus making an appearance in users' primary inbox. While Google has released a statement stating its developers have resolved the issue, multiple users have reported that they are still experiencing problems. However, the number of complaints has drastically reduced.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Did The Late Actor Google His Name Before Committing Suicide?

Read: Is Google Pay Banned In India: Why Is The Platform Not Working?

Google’s acquisition of Fitbit under EU scanner

In other related news, regulators from the European Union are investigating the long-term implications of Tech Giant Google acquiring Fitbit and researching the possibility if of those moves allowing Google to drive rival manufactures of wearable devices, app developers, and other online service providers out of business. According to reports, if Google is able to kill off its competition it will boost its own monopoly over online advertising.

As per reports, EU regulators are concerned that that the entirety of Fitbit’s data about its users, such a data about health, location, heart rate, and calorie burned will expand Alphabet Inc market dominance and pseudo monopoly. According to reports, the European Commission will come to a decision on Google’s acquisition of Fitbit by July 20.

Read: Google Issues First Response On India's 59 Chinese-origin App-ban; 'developers Notified'

Read: Google's Acquisition Of Fitbit Under Scrutiny By EU Regulators