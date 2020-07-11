Google Earth Completes 15 Years; Shares 15 Inspirational Stories Of Its Impact

Google Earth on July 9 celebrated its 15th anniversary. For the past 15 years, Google Earth through its Voyager and Earth View has helped people travel the globe with just a click of a button. Started in the year 2005, Google Earth has used satellite imagery to show people the world, from how their planet looks in outer space to how tiny their homes look as compared to it.

"A big thank you to everyone for being with us on this journey. Our hope is that Google Earth will continue to inspire curiosity and move us to care more deeply about our beautiful planet and all who live here. We look forward to seeing what the next 15 years brings!" said Google Earth in a statement, sharing 15 inspirational stories of how its journey has impacted the world.

Read: Google Maps To Roll Out New Feature; Will Show Traffic Lights On Android Devices

Read: Google Warns Gmail Users As Broken Spam Filter Sends Inappropriate Mails To Inbox

.@GoogleEarth was introduced 15 years ago, allowing users to visit anywhere on the planet with a single tap. 🌍 It's also been used for change, from protecting cultural sites to responding to natural disasters. Explore 15 inspirational Earth stories → https://t.co/Udm1L5JXcB pic.twitter.com/oH0R7KjBMe — Google (@Google) July 9, 2020

Google Earth's latest edition

Back in February, Google Earth view, which is a collection of landscapes images available on Google Earth, added over 1,000 images to its view list including some stunning satellite images of India. The newly added images included Mumbai’s Chattrapati Shivaji International airport, Secunderabad, Lakshadeep’s Agatti Island, Karnataka’s Shimoga, Gujrat’s Kondh and Rann of Kutch amongst others. Following the addition, the repository now has over 2,500 birds-eye view images of the planet’s stunning places across seven continents.

Google Earth is a computer program that renders a 3D representation of Earth, based primarily on satellite imagery. The program maps the Earth by superimposing satellite images, aerial photography, and GIS data onto a 3D globe, allowing users to see cities and landscapes from various angles.

Read: Google Earth Helps In Locating Missing Man’s Mortal Remains

Read: From Salt Deserts To Islands: Google Earth View Adds Stunning Images Of India