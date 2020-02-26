Google Chrome Hit With Critical Bug, Update Now And Ensure Data Safety. Details Here

Google Chrome has been one of the most reliable browsers for users across the globe for surfing the internet. However, according to latest media reports, a critical vulnerability has been found in Google Chrome, but it has been patched in the latest Google Chrome update. If you are a Google Chrome user, you must download and install the latest Google Chrome update right away. Here is why the Google Chrome download is so urgent and essential for the safety of your data:

Google Chrome zero day vulnerability hits again

The urgency to update the web browser has risen due to the existence of the third Google Chrome zero day vulnerability in the wild, which has been patched by the latest Google Chrome update. It has only been two months since the beginning of 2020, and Google Chrome is susceptible to the zero day vulnerability for the third time around. Even though the vulnerability has been tracked down by the Chrome development and patched with the latest Google Chrome download, there is a possibility that hackers might have already exploited it before Google did the patchwork.

In the release notes of the latest Google Chrome update, Google said that they would reserve access to the bug details and links until a majority of the users are updated through Google Chrome download. They also mentioned that they would retain access if the bug exists in any third-party libraries which other projects depend on, but have not received the fix yet. Going by what Google has stated in the release notes, this Google Chrome zero day vulnerability seems to be a severe bug that went unnoticed and could lead to some significant hacking on affected systems.

What is Google Chrome zero day vulnerability?

The Google Chrome zero day vulnerability is a Type confusion (is a type of bug for the web browser) vulnerability that exploits the JavaScript and can be used to cause errors deliberately in the web browser. Through the Google Chrome zero day, vulnerability hackers can run unrestricted code on the computing device. The Type confusion exploit can be deployed and run remotely on other systems by hackers without the users knowing about it.

How to download the latest Google Chrome update?

For updating your Chrome to the latest version, visit the Google Chrome download page and install the latest update manually. You can even go to the About Google Chrome option by opening Google Chrome and then allow the latest Google Chrome update to download and install on your device. Since this is the third time that Google Chrome zero day vulnerability has hit the web browser, you must leave all other work and update your browser to the latest version on priority.

