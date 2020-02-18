The Debate
The Debate
Google Chrome No Internet Dinosaur Game Still Being Discovered By Users

Rest of the World News

Users are posting about their recent discovery, admitting they didn't know that it is actually a game that pops up on Chrome when the internet is disconnected.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Google Chrome

Many people might already know that Google Chrome's no internet dinosaur is actually a game that is meant to distract and entertain users during disconnectedness. However, there are still a lot of people out there who didn't know the real purpose behind the no internet dinosaur and have discovered it just recently. Netizens on Twitter are posting about their recent discovery and admitting they didn't know that it is actually a game that pops up when the internet is disconnected. 

Google Chrome Dino Run

One can start the game by pressing the space bar on the keyboard when the monitor shows the dinosaur along with a message that reads 'No internet". The game embedded in the no internet page shows the dinosaur leaping from left to right with cactus coming in its way all along and the job of the user is to press the space bar to avoid getting out from the spiky plants. The user can continue scampering endlessly as confirmed by one of the creators of the game, who, in a Google blog had said that it is built to max out at approximately 17 million years, the same amount of the time that the T-rex dinosaur was alive on Earth. 

According to media reports, the game was launched in 2014 and is played 270 million times every month. The creator in the blog said that most of the users who play the game come from markets like India, Brazil, Mexico and Indonesia. The blog further added that the no internet Dino run became so popular among school kids and working adults that they had to give enterprise admins a way to disable the game. 

Published:
COMMENT
