Google Chrome No Internet Dinosaur Game Still Being Discovered By Users

Many people might already know that Google Chrome's no internet dinosaur is actually a game that is meant to distract and entertain users during disconnectedness. However, there are still a lot of people out there who didn't know the real purpose behind the no internet dinosaur and have discovered it just recently. Netizens on Twitter are posting about their recent discovery and admitting they didn't know that it is actually a game that pops up when the internet is disconnected.

Google Chrome Dino Run

One can start the game by pressing the space bar on the keyboard when the monitor shows the dinosaur along with a message that reads 'No internet". The game embedded in the no internet page shows the dinosaur leaping from left to right with cactus coming in its way all along and the job of the user is to press the space bar to avoid getting out from the spiky plants. The user can continue scampering endlessly as confirmed by one of the creators of the game, who, in a Google blog had said that it is built to max out at approximately 17 million years, the same amount of the time that the T-rex dinosaur was alive on Earth.

Our internet went out and tell me how I NEVER knew you could play a game with the dinosaur!!!??? Ummm WHAT pic.twitter.com/ksWeKd2OGc — ~Whit💫 (@Starwinxie) February 7, 2020

Played the No Internet dinosaur game for the first time today. Happy Valentine's day! — Sean H. (@SirStar15) February 15, 2020

I was today years old when I found out once you see the no internet dinosaur icon you can press the space bar and a game begins 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LJwRcsTGuy — Besther ✨ (@EmbraceBesther) February 14, 2020

Don’t know if everyone knows this but if you hit the space bar when you’ve got no internet you can play the dinosaur game and it’s really fun and everyone needs to know about it pic.twitter.com/q9yu0wx7SH — Katy (@katystephens0n_) February 12, 2020

Am I the last person on Earth to know that the “no internet” dinosaur on Google is actually a playable game? pic.twitter.com/Ht8daEHRZl — BillBaud (@BillBaud) February 17, 2020

According to media reports, the game was launched in 2014 and is played 270 million times every month. The creator in the blog said that most of the users who play the game come from markets like India, Brazil, Mexico and Indonesia. The blog further added that the no internet Dino run became so popular among school kids and working adults that they had to give enterprise admins a way to disable the game.

