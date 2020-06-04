Google Explains Reason Behind Taking Down 'Remove China Apps' And 'Mitron' From Play Store

Following the removal of 'Remove China Apps' from Google Play Store, the tech giant has issued a statement clarifying the reason behind the action taken. Sameer Samat, Vice President, Android and Google Play, issued a statement reasoning that the app was taken down to ensure a 'healthy and competitive' environment. 'Remove China Apps' developed by Jaipur based company-- OneTouchAppLabs detected apps made in China on the users' phones and provided a simple UI to remove them.

In less than two weeks, the app had crossed one million downloads and was the top free app available on the Google PlayStore.

The Vice President stated that when apps are allowed to 'specifically target' other apps, it can lead to behaviour that is not in the best interest of the community of developers and consumers. "We have enforced this policy against other apps in many countries consistently in the past - just as we did here," Samat stated.

Soon after being taken down by Google, the creators of 'Remove China Apps' thanked the people for their support. Taking to Twitter, the creators also revealed that even without the App, they could search the origin of any application by going on Google and typing <AppName>origin country, thereby still continuing, the nation's clarion call to boycott Chinese products and software.

The blog post further stated, “This is a longstanding rule designed to ensure a healthy, competitive environment where developers can succeed based upon design and innovation. When apps are allowed to specifically target other apps, it can lead to behavior that we believe is not in the best interest of our community of developers and consumers. We’ve enforced this policy against other apps in many countries consistently in the past – just as we did here.”

'We've given some guidance'

The Vice President also explained the reason behind taking down 'Mitron' from the Play Store citing a number of technical policy violations. Sam stated that Google is working with the developers to help them fix issues and resubmit their apps."We’ve given this developer some guidance and once they’ve addressed the issue the app can go back up on Play,” he added.

On Tuesday India's so-called rival for TikTok-- Mitron app was also removed from the Google Play Store. Mitron app had crossed 5 million downloads within a month of its launch on Play Store.