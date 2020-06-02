Mitron App Removed From Google Play Store For Policy Violation; Privacy Issue Flagged

Google has removed the Mitron app, a much-touted Indian alternative to TikTok, from its Play Store for reportedly violating its ‘spam and minimum functionality' policy. Mitron app emerged from nowhere and crossed 5 million downloads within a month of its launch on Play Store but, later, reports emerged that the app owner bought the source code from a Pakistani company Qboxus and rebranded it as Mitron.

Why did Google Play Store remove Mitron?

According to Google’s policy, copying content from other applications without any changes to the original source code or value addition is a violation. It also states that creating multiple apps with highly similar functionality, content, and user experience violated it ‘spam and minimum functionality’ policy.

“We don't allow apps that merely provide the same experience as other apps already on Google Play. Apps should provide value to users through the creation of unique content or services,” the policy reads.

Origin of Mitron

IIT Roorkee student Shivank Agarwal purchased the source code of an app called TicTic, which resembles TikTok, from a Pakistan-based software company Qboxus for $34. Agarwal rebranded the app as Mitron and, according to Qboxus founder Irfan Sheikh, the buyer didn’t take any effort to make changes or improvements to the app.

The Pakistani company has also claimed that the app had privacy issues since the app owner did not upload the privacy policy. Another serious issue with Mitron is that a user cannot delete his/her account from it and can only log out or uninstall it. The settings menu was also missing from the last version of the app present on the Play Store.

According to a cybersecurity expert, it isn't safe to use the Mitron app in its current form. This is mainly because the app does not come with any additional firewall or software security above the source code. The privacy policy of the app is weak that may likely put a user's data and security at risk.

Read: Mitron Vs TikTok: Mitron App With 4.8-star Rating Competes With TikTok

Read: Mitron App Crosses 50 Lakh Downloads, Rivals TikTok On India's Google Play Store