Is 'Remove China Apps' A Chinese App? Here Is The Information About The Latest Application

Many people are trying to understand the situation between India and China as engineer Sonam Wangchuk has advised Indians to boycott Chinese products and software. He posted a video on social media that went immensely viral. In the video, Wangchuk asked Indians to delete and uninstall all Chinese apps such as TikTok, PUBG, Like and more.

To make things easier, a startup company named OneTouch AppLabs developed an application a few days back which is called 'Remove China Apps'. The App has crossed 1 million downloads within 10 days of launch in May. Some people also have doubts in their mind whether 'Remove Chinese Apps' a Chinese app. Take a look at some more details about Remove China Apps.

'Remove China Apps' belongs to which country?

OneTouch AppLabs is a Jaipur-based company. The Indian startup company helps you to delete all the Chinese applications from your smartphone. It is currently the top free app available on Google PlayStore. The 'Remove China Apps' app has a simple UI interface that scans an individual's smartphone.

The software of the app detects any made in China application and notifies a user instantly. If the user wishes to uninstall the Chinese apps, they can simply click on uninstall and it will easily delete all China-based apps completely. The size of the application is just 3.8 MB. Remove China Apps is safe and it can run on any device with Android 4.0.3 and above.

Why did 'Remove China Apps' gain so much popularity?

The application is helping Indians to delete Chinese apps. Engineer turned education reformer Sonam Wangchuk posted a message on Twitter encouraging citizens to drop the use of Chinese software. Many celebrities including Milind Soman also announced that he is no longer on Tiktok. It is also essential to note that because of the TikTok Vs YouTube controversy, many Indian YouTubers also deleted TikTok.

'Remove China Apps' is specially made for Indians?

Anyone across the world can use the application. The application is made to help the Boycott Chinese Products Movement. As per reports, TikTok has 800 million active users worldwide out of which 467 million are from India. Not only TikTok but also applications like PUBG Mobile, Clash of Kings, Mobile Legends, Shein, ClubFactory, AppLock, LIKE and many more are the most used Chinese applications in India. By downloading 'Remove China Apps', you can easily delete all these applications faster.

How to use 'Remove China Apps'?