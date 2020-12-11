Google Health Studies App lets people participate in research studies | Read details

Google has launched an app that would allow people to participate in health studies by answering questions and contributing relevant data. Named ‘Google Health Studies App’, it gives a chance to leading research institutions to connect with potential study participants. The app is only available for Android users outside India as of now, but expansion is likely.

“The app provides a platform for researchers to reach a large and diverse population so they can better understand human health while providing the public with greater opportunities to contribute to medical research,” the tech giant said in a blog post.

Data would be protected

Noting that data protection was crucial, Google asserted that all the data of participants using the app would be secured with Google’s advanced security. Explaining further, it said that all information received would be encrypted and research data would be stored securely. “In building the app we focused on three principles: keeping information safe, treating it responsibly, and putting participants in control,” the California based firm said.

In addendum, the application also gives users transparency and control over their personal information. For each study, participants can clearly see what data is being contributed, and when and why it’s shared. In addendum, Google also stated that the data would be strictly used for the prupose of study, and woud not be sold to adbertisers or used rto show participants ads.

Credits: Google

For the first study open to public participation, the Tech giant has partnered with Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital. The study, which is open to particpatns from America, will help scientists better understand COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases. All the volunteers would be able to see their contribution to the study after the results are published.

