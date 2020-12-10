Kobe Bryant, Rudy Gobert Among Google's Top Trending Searches Of 2020 In The United States

Several athletes ruled the internet when it came to trending searches for the year 2020. Google’s Year in Search data showed the topics which were most searched by users in the United States, with NASCAR driver Ryan Newman topping the search list when it came to the ‘Athlete’ category. Amongst the many athletes in the list, basketball icon Kobe Bryant, who tragically lost his life in January, featured on the trending searches this year as well.

Kobe Bryant among Google’s top US trending searches in 2020

The technology company while sharing its trending data divided the results into a series of categories. Basketball legend Kobe Bryant made an appearance in the overall trending searches for 2020 in the United States, as he came home in third place. Election results and Coronavirus were the only two topics that were more trending than the shooting guard.

Top Trending Searches,

2020 US



Election results

Coronavirus

Kobe Bryant

Coronavirus update

Coronavirus symptoms pic.twitter.com/AakH4MyuIz — Shalom Goodman (@ShalomGood) December 9, 2020

The Kobe Bryant death news instantly grabbed headlines at the start of the year, with the sporting fraternity and fans from all over the globe paying their tributes to his legacy. Kobe Bryant helicopter crash occurred on January 26, 2020, in which both Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna tragically lost their lives. The helicopter crash took place in California, where it crashed in the hills due to heavy fog.

Rudy Gobert features on Athlete top trending list as well

While Kobe Bryant was part of the top trending searches of 2020 overall, NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was ranked fifth in the ‘People’ list. When it came to the ‘Athlete’ list, the top five sporting personalities included Ryan Newman, Tom Brady, Bubba Wallace, Mike Tyson and Rudy Gobert.

Rudy Gobert grabbed headlines in March as he became the first player in the NBA to contract the coronavirus. After the Rudy Gobert coronavirus news was followed by the star’s other Utah Jazz teammates testing positive for the virus as well, the NBA was postponed until it later resumed in July. Other athletes part of the Top 10 trending searches were Drew Brees, Tyson Fury, Derrick Henry, Nate Robinson and Delonte West.

Notably, Rudy Gobert had sensationally touched every microphone and recorder at a press conference when he was asked about the preparations made by Utah Jazz to prevent the spread of COVID-19. After the Rudy Gobert coronavirus news was confirmed, the 28-year apologized for his actions, admitting that his response was careless. After the NBA restart, Rudy Gobert created history once again as he became the first player to score after the season resumed.

Image Credits: Kobe Bryant Instagram, Rudy Gobert Instagram