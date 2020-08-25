Google Launches Feature That Will Enable Users To View NASA Artefacts In Augmented Reality

Google’s Arts and Culture app has launched a feature which will let users take a closer look at ancient things from their living room. The company announced earlier today that it has made a number of prehistoric creatures and historical artefacts available to view in augmented reality. This is following the fact that museums around the world were forced to remain closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Google enables NASA artefacts to be viewed in augmented reality

In order to introduce this new feature, Google wrote on their blog:

What does it feel like to stare into some of the oldest eyes on earth? With augmented reality (AR) and Google Arts & Culture, now you can find out: Meet Cambropachycope, an ancient crustacean with a distinctive pointy head covered in tiny eyes. In collaboration with institutions such as Moscow’s State Darwin Museum and London’s Natural History Museum, we’ve brought a menagerie of prehistoric animals back to digital life. Thanks to AR, you can see them up close through your phone.

Image: Google blog

Google’s feature to allow people to view prehistoric creatures and historical artefacts will enable people to view the creatures without having to go to museums. They can also view Neil Armstrong’s lunar spacesuit or Command Module from Apollo 11. Due to the pandemic, the museums may not be as accessible as they have been in the past, so the augmented reality should suffice.

The Google Arts and Culture app features other exhibits also, which include the prehistoric creatures like Aegirocassis and a pre-Inca statue. The app also enables users to view a self-portrait from Frida Kahlo and Gustav’s Klimt’s The Kiss. The app also allows users to place the exhibit into their room. After that they can film or take pictures using the camera of the phone.

The Art and Culture app has regular updates. Previously it had added a photo filter feature that edited user’s photo in the style of famous painters. In 2018, it enabled users to match their selfies against famous portraits. The company in 2019 has made a number of 3D animals available to view and recently it added dinosaurs and insects.

See eye to eye with prehistoric creatures, get up close to seaside specimens or enjoy some extraordinary treasures from ancient sculptures to space exploration gear - all at your fingertips thanks to #AR.



Give it a try with your Google Arts & Culture app. https://t.co/EdaMpyAHj7 pic.twitter.com/aefo2mCPqU — Google Arts&Culture (@googlearts) August 25, 2020

How to use the latest feature?

While Google’s blogpost did not reveal which hardware is required to view museum exhibits in AR, it is expected that users will have to use ARCore-supported Android device. For an iPhone or an iPad, users will require iOs 11 and up. To open-AR in the Arts and Culture app, type ‘AR’ and then tap on the ‘View Augmented Reality’ icon in the pages for supporting exhibits.

Promo image: Google Arts&Culture Twitter (@googlearts)