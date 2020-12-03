Google Launches Unique Tool To Help Cities Cool Down During Summers

Google recently launched a new tool, which is named Tree Canopy Lab. It is a kind of tree mapping tool from Google. This tool can be a crucial factor in fighting global warming and summer heat in significant cities.

According to research conducted by AGU, nearly 44% of people in Los Angeles are living in a high heat risk zone. This city is experiencing an increased number of heat waves during summers.

Google’s Tree Canopy Lab app

Global warming is increasing, and it is becoming worse due to urbanization and cutting down trees in a large number. Google aims to curb down global warming for a better future with the help of its sustainability programme. In recent times, summers have become intense and unbearable in a lot of cities like Los Angeles. This app will be released from Los Angeles and will be released in other cities after its initial phase is over.

Google's Tree Canopy tool will come with Google’s AI, which will map the trees and their locations in a city. Additionally, the tool will also provide a suggestive map for the cities to ensure they get a green verge, and all the people get more oxygen and less hot and humid summers.

According to official sources, Google will use artillery images of different seasons and also other publicly available data like the heat risk data, population density data, land use data and neighbourhood boundary data.

With the app, Google is aiming at analyzing the available data with 3D coverage surface models and would generate the needed vegetation coverage model for a city. Google has decided to call all the green verge, which is more than a particular area to be considered as a tree canopy. The search engine giant will use the 3D model to find the estimation of the tree verge in a city.

Besides that, Google will collect the data on how people in a specific area are affected by high temperatures and what is the current temperature of that particular region. The map inside the Tree Canopy Lab app will hold all the collected data from Google together. A user can click on a specific area of the app to find the details. The tree mapping tool will also help users to understand how tree coverage is connected with heat and population density and why an adequate number of trees is necessary for a city.

