Google Pay Goa Event: How To Get Goa Ticket On Google Pay App?

Google Pay has come up with an exciting new promotional campaign for its users where the company is allowing people to earn plenty of rewards by travelling to various cities across India virtually. The promotional campaign has been titled 'Go India' and it rewards users with scratch cards on completion of the quest. Once you visit the different cities available on the app, you are also rewarded with free vouchers from a bunch of merchants. However, it can be quite difficult to obtain certain tickets. The Google Pay Goa event is one of the quests which allows users to earn a Goa ticket. However, this is a rare ticket and it can be difficult to obtain for some users. So, let's take a look at how to get Goa ticket in Google Pay.

How to get Goa ticket in Google Pay?

It is likely that you may be facing trouble getting a Goa ticket in the Google Pay Goa event. However, you can easily get a Go India Goa ticket in a number of ways. Some of the easiest ways to get a Goa ticket is by making a mobile recharge, DTH recharge, online payments to merchants, payments through QR codes, and more. Alternatively, one can also earn a Goa ticket by sharing the map with friends.

Users can recharge any prepaid plan which could be worth Rs. 10 or more. For users looking to make payment using a 'UPI ID or QR' option, you should note that the payment should be made to three different merchants of Rs. 30 or higher. One can also choose the other payment methods mentioned above. However, you should also note that you are not guaranteed a Goa ticket using these methods, so it is always best to check if the app is still offering tickets before you proceed with the steps.

However, one of the best ways to obtain rare tickets is by sharing the Go India Map with your peers. You can share it with a bunch of friends until you win a Goa ticket on Google Pay.

Image credits: Google Pay