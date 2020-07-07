Google Bans 25 More Apps From Play Store That Could Potentially Hack User Credentials

The tech giant Google had banned 50 apps from its Play Store last month due to possible security concerns and an overload of advertisements that affected Android users. Some of the banned applications include image and video editing applications, wallpaper applications, flashlight applications, gaming applications, and file managers. Here’s a list of the 25 Android applications that have been banned from the Google Play Store:

ALSO READ: 59 Apps Banned: Mamata Asks Modi Govt To Give A 'more Befitting Reply' To China

Banned Apps

Super Wallpapers Flashlight Padenatef Wallpaper Level Contour level wallpaper Iplayer & iwallpaper Video maker Color Wallpapers Pedometer Powerful Flashlight Super Bright Flashlight Super Flashlight Solitaire Accurate scanning of QR code Classic card game Junk file cleaning Synthetic Z File Manager Composite Z Screenshot capture Daily Horoscope Wallpapers Wuxia Reader Plus Weather Anime Live Wallpaper iHealth step counter Com.tyapp.fiction

According to reports, there was a recent attack from an Android application that mainly targeted the users of the social media app, Facebook. The hackers have reportedly stolen personal details and credentials of Facebook users. The French cybersecurity firm Evina reportedly discovered malicious code in twenty-five Google Play applications. These findings were sent to the tech giant Google by the end of May 2020. Google thereby banned these applications from its Play Store.

ALSO READ: 'Seriously Concerned & Firmly Opposed': Chinese Embassy In India Responds To Apps Ban

According to the French cyber-security firm, some of the Android apps that have been recently banned could infiltrate devices by projecting genuine functionality. Further, reports also state that once the application is installed on a device, it is capable of automatically activating a hidden code. This hidden code then starts stealing personal data from the device.

ALSO READ: Is Shein A Chinese App? Find Out If It's Among The Chinese Apps Banned In India

According to reports, the app which targeted Facebook users waits for the Android user to launch the social media application from the device. As soon as the user accesses Facebook on their device, the malicious application mimics the website and overlays a web browser window on top of the Facebook app. Further, the Facebook login page displayed by the hackers projects itself as a legitimate web page which fools users to enter their e-mail id as well as password. Once the user enters these details, it is directly sent to the hackers. So if you have any of the above apps installed on your phone, you must uninstall them immediately.

Google too! Dekhlo



Google bans 25 more Android apps - and users urged to delete them straight away https://t.co/yl28wtl3zR — duality (@notoutforlife) July 7, 2020

India bans 59 Chinese apps

In a recent development, the government of India also banned 59 Chinese apps. The Chinese apps list includes widely used apps like TikTok and WeChatm amongst others. Although some users seemed to be dissatisfied with the decision of the Indian government, they now want to replace these Chinese apps with American or Indian apps.

ALSO READ: How To Delete CamScanner Account? A Step By Step Guide To Delete CamScanner From Devices

Promo Image Source: Shutterstock