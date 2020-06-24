Google Now Allow Users To Select Platform Of Choice For 'binge-watching' Amid Lockdown

With the ongoing coronavirus contagion, most people are either forced to remain indoors due to the imposed lockdowns or are scared to go out to avoid contracting COVID-19. Therefore, as millions of people are at their homes with a considerable amount of free time, there has been a huge surge in the usage of streaming platforms ranging from Netflix to Voot. To make the quest of “what to watch” easier for the users, Google has introduced a new feature on June 24 that enables the people to select the over-the-top media service providers of their choice. Available in more than five languages including Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada and English, Google plans to help users if they tap on ‘Edit Providers’ button.

This new move, according to the company “will not only get them personalised recommendations, but they will also quickly see where to rent, buy, or watch their picks for free with their subscriptions.” Along with this, there is another feature ‘Watchlist’ that would allow the users to save shows, movies, or any other product of these service providers for some other time. Moreover, internet users can choose to be entertained with their selection and also keep a tab on what’s more for them to binge-watch through the ‘watchlist’. From 'Bollywood movies in 2019' to 'best shows', all kinds of Google searches can be made user-specific from this feature.

'Fact-checked' label on images

Google recently introduced yet another brand new feature to combat fake news by attaching images with ‘fact-checked’ label. With the global health crisis and US elections on the edge, the company’s new feature would help the users to navigate through the issues related to the authenticity of the images that surface on the internet. Harris Cohen Google's Product Manager for Search announced the feature on June 23 through a blog post.

"We are surfacing fact check information in Google Images globally to help people navigate these issues and make more informed judgments about what they see on the web. This builds on the fact check features in Search and News, which people come across billions of times per year," penned Cohen.

