Google Introduces New 'Fact-Checked' Label To Images In Search Results

Search engine giant Google has introduced a new fact-check label on its images in a bid to help its users determine the accuracy of searches.

According to the reports, the all-new feature is designed to help people navigate issues concerning the authenticity of images and make more informed choices about their content consumption on the site. The new labels can appear both for fact-check articles concerning specific images and for fact-check articles that include an image in the story.

(Image Credits: ANI)

Harris Cohen, Google's Product Manager for Search, announced the new feature on June 23 in the blog post. "We are surfacing fact check information in Google Images globally to help people navigate these issues and make more informed judgments about what they see on the web. This builds on the fact check features in Search and News, which people come across billions of times per year," penned Cohen.

"When you tap one of these results to view the image in a larger format, you'll see a summary of the fact check that appears on the underlying web page," wrote Harris Cohen.

As per reports, Google's independent, authoritative sources for fact-check rely on ClaimReview, an open method used by publishers to indicate fact-check content to search engines.

